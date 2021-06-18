SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Multiple areas around the Sacramento region posted record-high temperatures on Friday.

Sacramento reached a high of 110 degrees, surpassing the previous 2017 record of 106 degrees for the day of June 18. Vacaville also broke records for the day by recording a high of 109 degrees Friday.

Over in Modesto, a high of 107 also marked a new record. The city, like Sacramento, posted a record of 106 for June 18 back in 2017.

According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, Stockton heat reached 108 degrees – which tied its previous high. Redding (110 degrees) and Red Bluff (111 degrees) also tied previous records.

It was the second day of record-breaking heat in the valley, and it was also a second straight day of California’s power grid operator calling on residents to conserve energy to avoid rolling blackouts. Rolling outages were averted, but the heat caused various other concerns across the region.

Several fires popped up around the Sacramento area. Two fires broke out in the Vineyard area, with one damaging three homes Friday night. A grass fire in Solano County briefly impacted traffic on Interstate 680 south of Cordelia.

Thousands of people were without power in Fairfield on Friday, and according to Pacific Gas and Electric, the cause was heat-related. As of 11:50 p.m., PG&E’s website showed there were still more than 3,400 people without power. There was no estimated time of restoration.

With the triple-digit temperatures, several cooling centers remained open Friday to help people beat the heat.

The NWS Sacramento on Friday said next weekend (June 24-28) is showing early signs of higher-than-normal temperatures.