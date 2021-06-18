STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities say a scary crash along Interstate 5 in Stockton should serve as a reminder to always be cautious when driving near big rigs.

California Highway Patrol says, Friday morning, a big rig and a sedan were involved in a crash along the northbound side of I-5 near Benjamin Holt Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the front half of the sedan ended up crunched under the big rig’s trailer.

Miraculously, officers say no injuries were reported.

“Remember, be cautious driving near and around Big Rig trucks as those crashes are often unforgiving,” CHP Stockton wrote in a Facebook on the crash. “Remember those large trucks CANNOT maneuver or stop the same way as passenger vehicles.”

Traffic along northbound I-5 is significantly delayed due to the crash. Drivers should expect a backup through the rest of the morning.