SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With triple-digit temperatures expected to hit the valley through Saturday, various cities in our region will be opening cooling centers.
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning that began at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will last until Saturday.
Valley and foothill highs are expected to reach between 100-113 degrees. Overnight lows could only reach the 80s in some places as well, forecasters say.
Here are cooling centers, by county, that will be open during the heatwave:
Sacramento County
Sacramento Department of Human Assistance
Locations: 3960 Research Drive; 2450 Florin Road; 5747 Watt Avenue; 1725 28th Street; 2700 Fulton Avenue
June 16-18: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
June 19-20: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hart Senior Center
915 27th Street, Sacramento
June 16-19: noon to 8 p.m.
Hagginwood Community Center
3721 Marysville Boulevard, Sacramento
June 16-19: noon to 8 p.m.
Wackford Community Complex
9014 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove
June 16-18: noon to 8 p.m.
Capital City Seventh Day Adventist
6701 Lemon Hill Ave, Sacramento
June 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Citrus Heights Community Center
6300 Fountain Square Dr, Citrus Heights
June 16-19: noon to 6:30 p.m.
HART Trinity Cathedral
2620 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
June 17: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Chabolla Community Center
600 Chabolla Ave, Galt
June 16-19: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rancho Cordova City Hall
2729 Prospect Park Dr.
June 16-18: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Aside from pools and other waterways, the city of Sacramento notes that spray parks will also be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
San Joaquin County
Arnold Rue Community Center
5758 Lorraine Ave, Stockton
June 16-19: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuolumne County
Main Library at 480 Greenley Rd, Sonora
June 16-18: open until 6 p.m.
Legion Hall, 18775 Manzanita Dr, Twain Harte
June 18: noon to 5 p.m.
Placer County
Downtown Library, 255 Taylor St.
June 17-18: noon- 8 p.m.
June 19: noon- 8 p.m.
Yolo County
Davis Senior Center
646 A St., Davis, CA 95616
Cache Creek Casino 14455 Highway 16 Brooks 95606
24 hours daily
Calaveras County
All open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Independence Hall
1445 Blagen Road, Arnold, CA 95223
Copperopolis Armory
695 Main Street, Copperopolis, CA 95228
Murphys Fire District Training Center
58 Jones Street, Murphys, CA 95247
San Andreas Library
1299 Gold Hunter Road, San Andreas, CA 95249
Jenny Lind Elementary School (Gym)
5100 Driver Road, Valley Springs, CA 95252
West Point Community Hall
22283 Highway 26, West Point, CA 95255
Stanislaus County
The county said no cooling centers will be open, but it will have cooling zones open in Ceres, Empire, Hughson, Modesto, Newman, Oakdale, Patterson, Riverbank, Salida, Turlock, and Waterford.