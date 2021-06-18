SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With triple-digit temperatures expected to hit the valley through Saturday, various cities in our region will be opening cooling centers.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning that began at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will last until Saturday.

Valley and foothill highs are expected to reach between 100-113 degrees. Overnight lows could only reach the 80s in some places as well, forecasters say.

RELATED: CBS13 Weather Center

Here are cooling centers, by county, that will be open during the heatwave:

Sacramento County

Sacramento Department of Human Assistance

Locations: 3960 Research Drive; 2450 Florin Road; 5747 Watt Avenue; 1725 28th Street; 2700 Fulton Avenue

June 16-18: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

June 19-20: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hart Senior Center

915 27th Street, Sacramento

June 16-19: noon to 8 p.m.

Hagginwood Community Center

3721 Marysville Boulevard, Sacramento

June 16-19: noon to 8 p.m.

Wackford Community Complex

9014 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove

June 16-18: noon to 8 p.m.

Capital City Seventh Day Adventist

6701 Lemon Hill Ave, Sacramento

June 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Citrus Heights Community Center

6300 Fountain Square Dr, Citrus Heights

June 16-19: noon to 6:30 p.m.

HART Trinity Cathedral

2620 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

June 17: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chabolla Community Center

600 Chabolla Ave, Galt

June 16-19: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rancho Cordova City Hall

2729 Prospect Park Dr.

June 16-18: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Aside from pools and other waterways, the city of Sacramento notes that spray parks will also be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

San Joaquin County

Arnold Rue Community Center

5758 Lorraine Ave, Stockton

June 16-19: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuolumne County

Main Library at 480 Greenley Rd, Sonora

June 16-18: open until 6 p.m.

Legion Hall, 18775 Manzanita Dr, Twain Harte

June 18: noon to 5 p.m.

Placer County

Downtown Library, 255 Taylor St.

June 17-18: noon- 8 p.m.

June 19: noon- 8 p.m.

Yolo County

Davis Senior Center

646 A St., Davis, CA 95616

Cache Creek Casino 14455 Highway 16 Brooks 95606

24 hours daily

Calaveras County

All open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Independence Hall

1445 Blagen Road, Arnold, CA 95223

Copperopolis Armory

695 Main Street, Copperopolis, CA 95228

Murphys Fire District Training Center

58 Jones Street, Murphys, CA 95247

San Andreas Library

1299 Gold Hunter Road, San Andreas, CA 95249

Jenny Lind Elementary School (Gym)

5100 Driver Road, Valley Springs, CA 95252

West Point Community Hall

22283 Highway 26, West Point, CA 95255

Stanislaus County

The county said no cooling centers will be open, but it will have cooling zones open in Ceres, Empire, Hughson, Modesto, Newman, Oakdale, Patterson, Riverbank, Salida, Turlock, and Waterford.