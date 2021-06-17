LOS ANGELES (AP/CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday declared a state of emergency and the state’s power grid operator called for a second day of energy conservation as a triple-digit heatwave hits the West.

Friday’s Flex Alert will be in place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s Flex Alert was the first of the year and was issued from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. to help relieve stress on the state’s power grid.

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which manages the grid, called for residents to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights and avoid the use of major appliances.

Newsom signed an emergency proclamation that suspends certain permitting requirements, allowing power plants to ramp up operations if necessary to meet the demand for electricity. The proclamation cites the “extreme heat peril” facing the state this week.

While the electrical supply was tight, CEO Elliot Mainzer said Wednesday that blackouts were unlikely. But he added that could change as temperatures spiked and urged people to heed the Flex Alert.

“Californians have stepped up many times before when asked to pitch in, and I’m confident they will do so,” Mainzer said.

During an intense Western heat wave last August, the state saw two days of rotating power outages that affected more than 200,000 people. They were the first such blackouts since 2001.