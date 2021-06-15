Elite Martial Arts
10641 Grant Line Rd. Ste. 130
Elk Grove
http://www.g-elitemartialarts.com
Ig: g.elite.martialarts

Reopening Anxiety
Kaiser Permanente Napa Solano
http://www.kaiserpermanente.org/mentalhealth
Twitter: @kpnapasolano

READ MORE: Pride Industries Gets Support From High-Profile Figures After Sac International Airport Considers Firing Organization

Dad Gifts
http://www.dadbodapparel.com
Instagram: @dadbod_apparel,
Facebook: Dadbod Apparel

Estrella’s Nacho Average Deli
http://www.cateringstockton.com
Instagram: @estrellastaquiza

John Stamos
http://www.oroweatbread.com

New in the Neighborhood: Mud Pie Stand
1430 14th St.
Sacramento
http://www.mudpiestand.com

READ MORE: 3 Dead In Amador County Suspected DUI Crash; Driver Survives

Pamper Dad
The Impeccable King
8275 Florin Rd. Ste 105 Sacramento
916.883.2900
SOCIAL: @theimpeccableking
http://www.theimpeccableking.net

Summer BBQ At One Lake
Saturday, 6/19
5pm-8pm
http://www.journeycoffeeco.com

New in the Neighborhood: Nick the Greek
711 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Roseville
http://www.nickthegreek.com
Social: @nickthegreek

Kong’s Night Out
Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre
1127 North Main Street
Jackson
Friday – July 17
Gates open at 6:30 pm for picnicking
Showtime 8 pm
$12-$20
http://www.mstw.org

MORE NEWS: Citrus Heights Resident Describes Being Visited By Mountain Lion

Quarry Park Adventures
5373 Pacific St.
Rocklin
http://www.quarrypark.com
@quarrypark