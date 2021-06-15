TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a small plane crash left one person dead and another person hurt near Truckee late Tuesday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies and Cal Fire responded to a report of a plane crash in the Martis Valley a little before 11 a.m.

Today, at 10:45 AM, #PCSO deputies & CalFire responded to a report of a plane crash in Martis Valley. Deputies located the downed plane w/two occupants, one deceased & one injured. We will be assisting the FAA & NTSB as they conduct their investigation. #planecrash #MartisValley pic.twitter.com/mulcGHfbyP — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 15, 2021

At the scene along Snowshoe Thompson Circle, deputies found a small plane had crashed. Two people were on board; one of those passengers were killed in the crash while the other was injured.

The second person who was hurt suffered critical injuries, the Truckee Fire Protection District said in a statement. The crash did not cause a fire, officials say.

Exactly what led to plane crashing isn’t clear, but an FAA official said the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Truckee-Tahoe Airport. Officials say the plane’s emergency parachute deployed in the incident.

The tail number of the aircraft is not being released at this point.

Both the FAA and NTSB will be investigating.