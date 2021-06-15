SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Southwest Airlines flights were grounded for the second day in a row, including some at the Sacramento International Airport.

The problem? Widespread computer glitches, which are now resolved.

“We should’ve been informed today or yesterday as to what’s was going on but it didn’t happen, so today we walk into this mess,” said Wanda Higgins.

A weather computer failure caused delays and cancellations nationwide last night

“I don’t have the funds to try to book another flight with another airline,” said Higgins.

She is rushing to Birmingham to see her sick brother.

“I have a brother who is critically ill and his body is toxic,” she said.

But what caused the glitch?

A Southwest spokesperson says the company is investigating the root cause of the event but says they don’t believe the disruptions Monday and Tuesday are related.

They also say there’s no indication that it’s a result of a breach or hack.

“I’m just curious to find out the rest of the story,” said Ernesto Sanchez.

For now, travelers are bracing for having to rebook, and hope for the best.

“We’re trying to get back home; now I guess we’re spending the night in Sacramento,” said Sanchez.

Southwest says about 40 percent of flights in total were affected on Monday.