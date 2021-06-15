OAKDALE (CBS13) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to businesses in Oakdale over the weekend.

Oakdale police say, early Sunday morning, officers responded to the area of W. F Street to investigate a vandalism report. As officers soon discovered, someone had caused between $20,000 to $25,000 worth of damage to windows along the block.

With the help of business surveillance video and witnesses, officers were able to identify the suspect as William “Billy” Cupps.

Officers soon arrested Cupps and he was booked into jail on felony vandalism charges.

Investigators are still looking for any more possible surveillance video and other witnesses.