SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With temperatures expected to spike for an extended period later in the week, the City of Sacramento says it will be opening cooling centers.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning starting 2 p.m. Wednesday until Saturday.

⚠️Update⚠️: the Excessive Heat Warning now starts at 2PM Wed Jun 16. Highs will range from 100-113° with warm overnight lows. Now is the time to prepare for this dangerous heat! Are you prepared? 🥵🌡️☀️ #CAwx #CAheat #BeatTheHeat pic.twitter.com/WWrLIw4goR — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 15, 2021

Valley and foothill highs are expected to reach between 100-113 degrees. Overnight lows could only reach the 80s in some places as well, forecasters say.

Sacramento officials say two cooling centers will be opening on Thursday: one at the Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Boulevard, and another at the Hart Senior Center along 27th Street.

Both cooling centers will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, officials say.

The City will open two cooling centers to help residents cope with the high temperatures. ▶️Hagginwood Community Center (3271 Marysville Blvd.)

▶️Hart Senior Center (915 27th St.)

⏰Noon to 8 p.m., Thur. June 17 – Sat. June 19 Read more: https://t.co/4l3ihE20dR pic.twitter.com/oyhzEntDs5 — City of Sacramento (@TheCityofSac) June 15, 2021

Aside from pools and other waterways, the city notes that spray parks will also be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City leaders say they are monitoring the weather closely and will extend operations of the cooling centers if needed.