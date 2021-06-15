10:02 p.m. Update: Southbound 99 is now fully back open.
Bridge deck is DONE! Northbound & southbound SR-99 are now OPEN from 47th Ave. to US-50 Connector (including on & off-ramps); Business 80/ Capital City Freeway is OPEN @ SR-99; the US-50 Connector Ramps are OPEN @ SR-99. Thank you for your patience.
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 16, 2021
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Caltrans says that the Fix 99 project in Sacramento will be finished around midnight Tuesday, hours ahead of schedule.
The project involved replacing the deck of the Highway 99 overpass at 21st Street. The stretch of highway had to be closed between 47th Avenue and the Highway 50 connector on Friday at 8 p.m., as a result.
The highway wasn't scheduled to reopen until Wednesday, June 16 at 4 a.m.
Traffic shifts and lane reductions would have lasted six months, so Caltrans says they decided on a 99-hour closure to finish the work as quickly as possible.
The bridge deck was deteriorated and exhibiting significant corrosion, spalling concrete, and cracking due to wear and tear from high traffic volumes, weather, and age.
“Our goal was to replace the bridge deck in 99 hours and thanks to the dedication, hard work, and tenacity of our crews working around the clock we surpassed expectations,” said District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal.
Minor road grinding, shoulder, and median work will happen on Friday, June 18, 2021, under normal lane closures.
