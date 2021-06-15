SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California is back open. After more than a year of back-and-forth rules and restrictions, the state is officially back open for business.

“It feels great, it feels like I’m alive again,” said Rita Hicks.

Hicks is back out enjoying shopping again, finding new outfits to wear out this weekend now that she has somewhere to wear them to.

“It’s nice to get out see people out…just happy,” she said.

Hours into the state reopening, she is seeing a difference — especially when it comes to drivers on the road again.

“And the traffic picked up as well,” she said.

On Tuesday around downtown and DOCO, a lot of people were still wearing masks and dining outside.

So far, it’s been a slow transition into what used to be normal. Some businesses — mostly corporate-owned ​– still had signs asking customers to mask up and practice social distancing.

But local businesses like Identity Boutique are back open to pre-COVID hours and leaving it up to customers to decide ​on masks using the honor system when it comes to vaccine status.

“Just feeling comfortable and being out and having a good time again,” said Dalaina Ray.

Ray has been counting down the days leading to the state reopening.

“We’ve been talking about this date for a long time, 6-15, 6-15, June 15,” she said.

Tony Christ has felt the anticipation as well to return to normal.

“People have been out the past few weekends like ramping up for sure. People are so ready to be done with it,” he said.