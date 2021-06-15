SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On the same day as California fully reopens its economy, 10 vaccinated people won winning $1.5 million each.

The winners were drawn during an event at Universal Studios in Los Angeles that was as much a celebration about the lottery as it was to mark the end of California’s stay at home order.

“Today’s about hugging again,” Newsom said.

Both Sacramento and Stanislaus counties saw one person selected for the $1.5 million prize. The rest were from Los Angeles (who had a total of 4 winners), Marin, Riverside, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The drawing was part of the state’s “Vax For The Win” effort to entice more Californians to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Over the past few weeks, the state has already selected 30 people to get $50,000 each. All newly vaccinated people will also be getting $50 prepaid or grocery cards, while supplies last.

On Monday, Newsom also announced the California Dream Vacation incentive that will select six people to win a trip to destinations like Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. That drawing is set to happen on July 1.

All of the drawings are selecting people who have been at least partially vaccinated, meaning those who got their shot in California don’t need to do anything to enter.

People who win do not need to reveal their identity.

California officials say nearly 40 million vaccine doses have been given out in the state so far, with more than 70 percent eligible Californians now having gotten at least part of their vaccination.