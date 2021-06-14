PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A terrifying mystery continues as another arrest was made in connection to the 2019 murder of Heather Gumina Waters, an El Dorado County mom of three.

Gumina Waters’ best friend says she was a hard-working, loving mom who always walked around with a bright smile on her face.

Rachel Rodriguez said, “She was just never down, she was just very uplifting.”

In photos, you’ll see Heather smile, often dressed in pink clothing.

Pink was her favorite color and it’s also a symbol of domestic violence — a secret struggle that even Heather’s friends weren’t aware was affecting her.

“I didn’t know behind the scenes. I had no idea she was going through what she was going through when she was with him,” said Rodriguez.

In 2019, deputies found Heather’s body in Pleasant Valley. Her husband, Anthony Gumina, 44, was arrested and charged with her murder.

In court documents, The district attorney says a domestic violence charge was filed against Anthony in which him in which Heather was the alleged victim. She was set to testify in that case the month she disappeared.

In court records, the district attorney says she was intentionally killed to prevent her from testifying in criminal proceedings.

Now two years later, there was another arrest in South Lake Tahoe.

Justin Kremer, 40, is suspected of being an accessory to Heather’s murder. His connection to Heather and Anthony Gumina isn’t clear at this point.

CBS13 asked the El Dorado District Attorney Vern Pierson why it took so long to make this second arrest.

He says a continuing investigation and evidence led them to the conclusion that Kremer was an accessory. This new arrest has opened old wounds for family and friends.

“For Heather’s sake, for the mercy of her soul, we need to find who did this and make sure they are held accountable and justice needs to be served,” said Rodriguez.

Court records show Kremer has a lengthy criminal history in El Dorado County with arrests dating back to 2002 and include stolen vehicle charges, shoplifting, and making a false check.

Anthony Gumina is back in court later this month.