SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A lawsuit has now been filed over the collapsed major league soccer stadium agreement in the Sacramento Railyards.

Construction company Icon Venue Group is suing billionaire Ron Burkle and several partners for fraud, and breach of contract.

In 2019 the MLS announced Sacramento would be home to the league’s 30th franchise with Burkle as the lead investor in the deal.

Burkle then pulled out of the deal earlier this year.

Icon is now claiming Burkle “intentionally deceived” them and never paid them for more than $2 million of billed work.