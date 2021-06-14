SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Even with California’s higher vaccination rate, another new incentive has been announced for people who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Gavin Newsom calls the initiative “California Dream Vacations”.

The incentive will give Californians who are at least partially vaccinated a chance at winning a vacation package to one of six different destinations around the state.

Winners will also get $2,000 to offset travel expenses, the governor’s office said.

Exactly how many people could win the California Dream Vacations package was not stated. The drawing is set to happen on July 1.

Newsom announced the initiative while highlighting investments to jumpstart the travel and tourism industry as part of his California comeback plan.

Last week, the second round of people who won $50,000 each for getting vaccinated was announced as part of California’s vaccine lottery. On Tuesday, officials will announce the grand prize: $1.5 million each for 10 fully vaccinated people.

Tuesday is also the day California is set to fully reopen its economy. Starting tomorrow, social distancing and capacity limits for people are being dropped.

People who are fully vaccinated will also be able to go maskless in most places with the loosened guidelines.