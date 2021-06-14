TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – A man was arrested in Tuolumne County on suspicion of providing a minor with illegal drugs in exchange for sex.
On Friday morning, Gary Gilliam, 59, of Newark called 9-1-1 to report a disturbance between him and "his date" at a local hotel, according to a statement from the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they arrived at the hotel and found a teenage girl who was inside the hotel room reportedly suffering from a medical emergency. She was taken to the hospital and an investigation was initiated. Deputies determined Gilliam had allegedly provided the victim with illegal drugs in exchange for sex.
Gilliam was arrested on suspicion of sex crimes involving a minor, solicitation of a minor, possession of drugs for sale, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
No further information will be released.MORE NEWS: Gov. Newsom Announces ‘California Dream Vacations’ COVID-19 Vaccine Initiative
The investigation is still ongoing. Deputies say there are no other victims involved.