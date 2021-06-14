SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on Tuesday, meaning no more capacity limitations and no more physical distancing rules in businesses across the state.

The idea is a return to normal. Only, so many businesses have been shut down and boarded up, and many retail centers still won’t look the same.

At the Arden Fair mall, there are 14 storefronts that remain empty. Now, the mall will turn some of those retail spaces into places for art. The creative solution will add new colors where those storefronts have come down.

Huey Lovelady says the artwork can’t replace his favorite shop that left during the pandemic.

“No, I want Nordstroms,” he said. “I really liked Nordstroms. It was a great store.”

A check of Sacramento city records shows tax revenue generated at the mall was cut in half during the pandemic – from nearly $5 million in 2019 to $2.5 million in 2020.

“I know that the impact is based on whats happened during the pandemic, but it is a little concerning when you see so many stores closing,” one shopper said.

Now with a reopening and a return to business as usual. Art at the Arden Fair mall will bring a retail renaissance. Mall management says they have eight empty storefronts on the property that are already leased and will soon be occupied.