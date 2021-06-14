AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – The Goose Fire, which is burning in Amador County, has burned 67 acres and is 75 percent contained, Calfire says.

Crews on Sunday were able to stop the forward progress of the vegetation fire that forced evacuation orders near Lake Amador.

Cal Fire said Sunday the fire is near Valley Road and Jackson Valley Road, south of Ione near Lake Amador.

The evacuations, which have since been lifted, were for Goose Hill Ranch Road and the Lake Amador campground. In total, six residences were evacuated.

Additionally, Jackson Valley Highway was closed between Highway 88 and Buena Vista Road but has also since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

https://twitter.com/CAL_FIRE/status/1404442715731873799