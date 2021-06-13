SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Antique Faire is back – and it has a new home.

The antiques and collectibles marketplace is now in parking lot M of Sleep Train Arena every second Sunday of the month.

Organizers call it a huge treasure hunt.

“Probably my favorite thing about the event is that it is really something that is fun and appropriate for everyone, so families come out. It’s a really nice way for families to spend time,” said Marylon Rose, owner of the Sacramento Antique Faire.

Around 300 vendors from throughout Northern California and beyond gather to sell antiques and vintage goods including furniture, clothing, jewelry, military items and more.

The move to Sleep Train Arena was prompted by freeway construction at their former site.