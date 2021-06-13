SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Pack your patience. Early morning traffic is expected to be congested to start the week as construction continues on Highway 99 to replace an old bridge deck.

“Everyone has got to go to work,” said Ponce Zavala.

Traffic has been chaotic since Caltrans shut down 99 Friday night between 47th Avenue and the Highway 50 connector to replace an old bridge deck at 21st Avenue.

“They are getting very congested,” Ponce Zavala said.

Zavala on Sunday said he can’t imagine what Monday morning traffic will be like. He is already dealing with drivers he’s not used to.

“There’s a lot of people who can’t drive right, so it gets irritating,” he said.

Crews installed new girders Sunday and were pouring a special type of concrete.

With traffic now plaguing drivers in the area more than before, we wanted to know where the project stands.

“Well, if this was a basketball game, I would say we are late into the third quarter, actually,” said Angela DaPrato, a spokesperson for Caltrans.

The project still being on track is news Reed Crackel’s son-in-law loves to hear. He’s expecting to triple his drive time, waking up abnormally early just to get to work.

“My son-in-law, he has to be there at 8 [a.m.] in Roseville. He is leaving at 4 just to not be late,” he said.

As for Ponce, he’s leaving the morning traffic chaos to someone else by staying home until Wednesday.

“Good luck,” he said.

The closure is still scheduled to end Wednesday at 4:00 a.m.