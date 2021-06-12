Constellation MarketplaceA new downtown Sacramento is giving local artists a place to shine.

11 hours ago

Back Bistro Bourbon Bar Pt. 2A Folsom bar is offering highly sought-after bourbons for their members. Ashley Williams is at Back Bourbon Bar to find out more!

11 hours ago

Question of the Day / Dance Party Friday - 6/11We wrap up a Friday show with Court's Question of the Day: What's your favorite cereal? Everyone answers, and then we dance our way into the weekend! Thanks for joining us today, we appreciate you hanging out with us! Make sure to tune in tomorrow for Good Day Weekend, starting at 7!

13 hours ago

Aloha Friday!Jordan has some more Pidgin phrases for Courtney and John to try out for Aloha Friday, and mayyybe dat babooze Jordan has been smokin' choke pakalolo and eatin' all da poke! Just watch the clip to find out...

13 hours ago

Brides For A Cause New Location!Cut down on your wedding costs, and give back to a women's-focused charity! Erin Scharf from Brides For A Cause joins Dina Kupfer to tell us about their new, permanent location!

13 hours ago