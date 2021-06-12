SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Raging Waters at Cal Expo officially reopened at limited capacity on Saturday nearly a year after canceling its 2020 season due to the pandemic.

All 2020 single-day tickets and season passes will still be valid for the entirety of the 2021 season, according to the waterpark. Additionally, capacity limits are not expected for season pass holders and visitors are required to register in advance for each visit.

Guest will be submitted to temperature checks and masks will still be required for entry, though the waterpark has not yet said if masks will be required once California drops most COVID restrictions on June 15. Also, Raging Waters said masks won’t be necessary while waiting in line for an attraction and are not allowed on any attraction or in pools.

In addition to limited capacity, social distancing will still be enforced inside the park. Hand washing and sanitation stations will be available throughout the park. Raging Waters said a sanitation team will be on duty sanitizing surfaces and rides touched frequently.

The reopening comes just days before California drops most COVID restrictions on June 15 and as the Sacramento region approaches another triple-digit heatwave.