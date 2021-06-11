WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Forget having to wait in line for your COVID-19 shot – Yolo County is now bringing it right to your home.

With freezers full of unused COVID-19 vaccines, county health officials are hitting the road trying new tactics to increase vaccination rates – and making shots as easy as ordering a pizza.

“They can call and order it and we’ll bring it to them,” one county health worker said.

Fewer people were coming to mass vaccination clinics, so now health workers will respond right to your door.

“We take any barriers away, we’ll come to your work, we’ll come to your home and we’re doing it every day from 9 to 7 p.m. right now,” the health worker said.

It’s something that Antonio Mendez is taking advantage of.

“It’s just simple, I didn’t feel nothing,” he said.

He works during the day and finds this personalized approach much more convenient.

“It helps a lot, you know, for people who’s [sic] working and they don’t have time,” Mendez said.

State data shows Yolo’s aggressive approach is working. Zip codes in Clarksburg, Woodland and Davis all have above 75% vaccination rates.

“We want herd immunity here, we want our community to be safe,” the health worker said.

And since Tuesday, hospitals in Yolo County reported having no COVID-positive patients.

“We’re hoping that’s a good sign and we’re trending in the right direction and we’re going to start going back to normal life,” the health worker said.

Now all they need is more people taking advantage of this mobile service.

“It is easy and quick. We’ll be here, we’ll get it done and it will all happen under 20 minutes,” the health worker said.

The vaccine delivery in Yolo County is available to anyone over 12 years old. You can visit the website here or call (530) 666-8665.