TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Actress Alyssa Milano said she might run for Congress against Tom McClintock. Milano has a home in Truckee, which means she could be elected to represent the 4th District.

Political analysts said she’d be running as a Democrat in a very diverse district that extends from Truckee to Fresno and all the way to Roseville.

Milano is no stranger to how celebrity can influence politics. She spoke out during the Me Too movement and now wants to speak out for Northern California.

“I think she’s kind of following a trend that’s happening now, a lot of celebrities are trying to go that way,” said Jenny Geresy, a Truckee resident.

Many Truckee residents were surprised to know Milano is a neighbor. The actress told several media outlets she’s considering a run against Tom McClintock to flip California’s 4th District blue in 2024.

“She’s talking the next presidential race which is three years away. That is highly unusual, said Political Analyst Gary Dietrich.

Dietrich said it’s unclear what the 4th district will look like in a few years,

Redistricting is underway and there are factors changing the makeup of the Tahoe region.

“There are a number of districts in California that have been seeing an influx in people from other parts of the state and out of state who are perhaps less conservative than the local folks have been,” he said.

McClintock won his last election by a comfortable margin. His campaign released a statement about Milano saying, in part, “her record of taking extreme leftist positions over the years will create a target-rich environment for our campaign.”

Truckee Mayor Anna Klovstad said at the very least, Milano could expect a lot of local support

“I think Truckee would be a stronghold for just about any democratic candidate,” she said. “I think it would be a real boost.”