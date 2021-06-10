SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Major road construction projects in the Sacramento area are driving neighbors out of town.

“You can see the water in our glasses shaking like Jurassic park,” says Megan Beaver who lives near Interstate 5.

It’s not dinosaurs shaking her home, but bulldozers breaking rocks in the middle of the night.

“We’re concerned about damage to our house. It rattles the dressers. I’ve gotten up at 1 in the morning to take pictures off the walls — like, those are going to fall down,” she said.

And the noise coming from the construction is keeping her family awake — even with a barrier between the Beavers’ home and the construction on I-5.

“It’s definitely not a sound wall. You’re not supposed to be able to see the cars…the whole idea is to be above the noise and you can see trucks and everything going by,” said Beaver.

And on Highway 50 where Caltrans Fix 50 project is in the works, there aren’t any barriers.

“I can appreciate the need for a sound wall,” said John Honore, who moved next door to Highway 50 back in November.

Honore says no one told him of potential road work in his future. We asked if he would have moved into the house if he’d known about the project. His answer?

“Not at all. Not at all,” he said.

Caltrans says they are working to build a sound barrier along Highway 50.

“We’re doing a lot of preparation for sound wall work right now. Doing some foundation work,” said DaPrato.

Their priority is to repair the roads as fast as they can.

“We have a commitment to the people of California to improve the infrastructure,” she said.

Interstate 5 is slated to be completed by 2023. Neighbors living next to Highway 50 may have to put up with the noise until 2025.

Despite the nuisance, the roads need fixing, says Caltrans. And with lower traffic levels due to the pandemic, now’s a better time than ever.