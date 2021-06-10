Filed Under:Homewood, North Lake Tahoe, Placer County

HOMEWOOD (CBS13) — Detectives want to talk with a person who was caught on surveillance video walking around a North Lake Tahoe property at the time a 70-year-old man was shot and killed.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on June 5, deputies responded to a 911 call at a residence in the Homewood area.

At the scene, 70-year-old Robert Gary Spohr was found dead. He had been shot, deputies say.

Deputies say the home where Spohr was found had not been burglarized. There are also no signs of forced entry.

No other details about what may have led up to Spohr’s shooting have been released at this point, but on Thursday the sheriff’s office released surveillance video showing a person walking around the property at the time of the shooting.

The short clip shows a person in a hoodie, backpack, grey sweatpants and a neck gaiter face mask running across a driveway.

Investigators are now hoping that someone recognizes the person. Anyone with information about the person of interest is urged to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 889-7853.