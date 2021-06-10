LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any evidence after a homicide crime scene in the Lake Tahoe basin was practically left empty.

Seventy-year-old Robert Spohr was found dead inside his West Lake Boulevard home on Saturday.

“We have no idea who did this and why…we could have never imagined something like this could happen to our parents,” wrote, Robert Spohr’s daughter Adrienne Spohr, in a statement released to CBS13.

“We were sent there as a result of a 911 call with no caller on the other end,” said, Placer County Sheriff’s Lt. Nelson Resendes, who explains the open line led placer county sheriff’s to a home off of West Lake Boulevard.

“And that’s when we found the victim,” said Lt. Resendes.

Spohr was found dead from at least one gunshot. His daughter Adrienne claimed her mother is also a victim of the attack, writing, “…a man entered my parents’ home, murdered my father and attempted to murder my mother.”

Adrienne’s mother, Wendy Wood, is now unresponsive in the ICU, her father is dead, and investigators have a person of interest they want to speak to.

“We found images of a male who was there at around the same time frame,” said Lt. Resendes.

We showed the surveillance photo released by the sheriff’s office to Lake Tahoe local Rick Brown.

“Someone with a backpack sweats and a flannel jacket on is kind of common for Tahoe,” he said.

Brown’s restaurant is just a couple of miles away from the crime scene.

“It’s not a high-crime area,” said Brown, who adds, a homicide like this one is almost unbelievable. “Very surprised to hear about the incident that happened. It’s a very tight community we all watch out for each other and everyone has concerns for each other and their well-being.”

Investigators say the community has no reason to be concerned because this likely was not a random attack.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s office immediately.