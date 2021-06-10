Loomis Yard Sale
Today and Tomorrow
7 am to 4 pm
9336 Whiskey Bar Rd.
Loomis

Elk Grove Art Tour
http://www.instagram.com/egfineartscenter
http://www.facebook.com/elkgrovefineartscenter

Lena Byrd Miles
IG: @Lenabyrdmiles
Twitter: @lenabyrdmiles
FB: LenaByrd Miles

Acne Awareness Month
@surfacebyliz

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season Two
Currently Streaming on Disney+
“The Quinceañero” episode streams Friday, June 11th

Dad Gifts
Mickey Williams, Share The Glam
http://www.sharetheglam.com
#makelifebeautiful
Twitter & Instagram: @mwmakeup

Fruit Tree Planting
Today 8 a.m.-noon
Ninos Community Garden
703 Northfield Drive
Sacramento
http://www.cityofsacramento.org

The Shop By Design Shop
49 Natoma Street
Folsom
(916) 206-6454

Design Shop Interiors
http://www.designshopinteriors.com
The Shop by Design Shop Interiors
http://www.theshopbydsi.com

Father’s Day Gifts
@StrappingStore
http://www.StrappingStore.com
Two locations:
– Oak Park – 3405 Broadway
– Midtown – 1731 L street

Brides for a Cause
http://www.bridesforacause.com
Open 7 days a week by reservation (916) 594-9680
FB: @bridesforacausesacramento

Cereal Drive
http://www.DoctorsManteca.com