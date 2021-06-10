Aklosett Hella 90's Pop UpCourt caught up with Aklosett business owner, Amari for a preview of a 90's themed community pop up event.

Question of the DayToday's QOTD: What was you "Jam" as a kid?

Wiki Who?In today's edition of Wiki Who? John Dabkovich has you guessing what to Christopher Walken, Marc Cohn, and Chuck Norris have in common? Also, see who wins the relish!

Johnnie's Jams...1992 EditionSince it's Throwback Thursday and the theme for today's music are 1992 songs, Director Jonathan Meris is your DJ today. Can you guess these 1992 songs?

Gene SimmonsWe talk to Gene Simmons from the legendary group, KiSS! He gives us a preview of the "Biography: KISStory" which airs on A & E

