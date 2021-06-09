CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – One person has died in a fire at a mobile home park in Citrus Heights.

The fire broke out at 6:40 p.m. in a mobile home park at 180 Hemet Drive. According to Sacramento Metro Fire Department spokesperson Chris Vestal, the fire, which involved multiple units, was under control less than an hour later.

Vestal says the fire does not appear to have been caused by foul play.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.