TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Actress Alyssa Milano says she’s considering running against Rep. Tom McClintock for his 4th District U.S. House of Representatives seat.

On Tuesday, Milano confirmed her interest in running to the Hill.

Milano, 48, had recently called out Rep. McClintock (R-Elk Grove) back over his opposition to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, tweeting “This is my Congressman. Should I run against him?”

Congressman McClintock was one of the 63 republicans to oppose Asian Hate Crimes bill. This is my Congressman. Should I run against him? 🧐 READ MORE: 'It's Disconcerting': Sacramento County Supervisors Walk Out Of Board Meeting After Heated Exchange Over Mask-Wearing — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 20, 2021

California’s 4th Congressional District currently encompasses a significant, but mostly rural, portion of the Sierras from Truckee all the way down to the Sequoia National Forest. McClintock was elected in 2008, replacing outgoing fellow Republican John Doolittle.

Milano told the Hill that she splits her time between homes in Truckee and Bell Canyon.

McClintock is considered a moderate in the GOP and also unsuccessfully ran for California governor back in the 2003 recall election. He most recently beat Brynne Kennedy by a 55.9% to 44.1% vote in the 2020 election.

Known for her work on TV shows like “Who’s the Boss?” and “Charmed,” Milano has become a political activist in recent years. Milano is considered one of the central figures who re-launched the “#MeToo” movement, and has canvassed for several local and national candidates.