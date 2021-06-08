SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A silver alert has been issued for a man last seen Monday in Suisun City.

On June 7 at 6 p.m., Guy Taylor, 80, was reported missing. He was last seen driving away from his home to run errands. Suisun City police say he suffers medical issues that may cause him to become confused or disoriented.

His vehicle is described as a light blue 2013 Chevrolet Captive with a disabled CA plate: DP879YP.