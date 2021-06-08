SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kaiser Permanente is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine trial to children and says some Sacramento residents will be able to participate.

The trial will consist of 75 children ages 5 to 11 and will also be conducted at Kaiser Permanente sites in Oakland and Santa Clara, the company said Tuesday in a press release.

About 4,600 children are participating in trials nationwide to evaluate one of the vaccine candidates in development by Pfizer, Inc., and BioNTech, which are also sponsors of the study.

Kaiser says this is a randomized trial in which two-thirds of the participants will receive the vaccine and one-third will receive a placebo. Neither the participants nor the clinicians will know who is receiving the vaccine versus the placebo. Data will be gathered about safety, immune response, and efficacy.

The vaccine has already been administered to millions of adults and to young people ages 12 to 17 nationwide.

Kaiser Permanente also participated in vaccine trials for adults and for those 12- to 17-years-old.