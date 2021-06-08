NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA-TV) – A Pennsylvania man is accused of hiding a camera in a floral arrangement to spy on a woman. Investigators say he was able to download and stream the video of the victim without her clothes on from that camera.

North Huntingdon Police charged Eric Belak with illegal use of an electronic recording device, invasion of privacy and stalking.

Police say Belak, who is the owner of Belak Flowers in Irwin, hid a small camera in the victim’s flower arrangement. When discovered, police say Belak told the victim that he was deleting the images and video, which included the woman in several states of undress over a four-day period.

According to police, when questioned by the victim’s mother, she said he told her it was “a stupid, drunk mistake.” Police say he also said, “I’m sorry, nothing was shared” and “I don’t know what to say.” When questioned by police, Belak allegedly said, “I only wanted to see her naked one time.”

When KDKA-TV cameras showed up at Belak’s place of business, one man came out and screamed obscenities while others locked the door.

Belak remains free. His preliminary hearing is set for July 19.