WHEATLAND (CBS13) – A fast-moving grass fire in Wheatland is prompting evacuations at Beale AFB.

4:50 p.m. Update – Cal Fire said the fire has now burned 500 acres and was at 10% containment.

#IntankoFire (Update) Fire at 500 acres and 10% contained. This wind driven fire is moving north toward Chuck Yeager Road from Intanko Lane near Spenceville Road in Yuba County. CAL FIRE Firefighters on scene of a vegetation fire with at least one structure destroyed. pic.twitter.com/JyyvqqSfap — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 8, 2021

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said the Waldo Junction area has been updated to an evacuation warning status. Also, there is a hard road closure in place at Chuck Yeager and Waldo Road. Cal Fire said the wind-driven fire is being pushed north toward Chuck Yeager Road.

Additionally, the sheriff’s department said livestock and other large animals can be taken to the Yuba County Posse arena at 5396 Marysville Road in Browns Valley. Crews will be on hand for assistance.

4:00 p.m. Update – Officials said the fire, which started just after 2 p.m., has burned 400 acres and was at zero containment. Multiple air resource units have been called in for assistance.

3:26 p.m. Update – Cal Fire said the Intanko Fire is 300 acres in size. One home has been destroyed and multiple other structures are threatened.

Additionally, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said a temporary evacuation center was set up at the Wheatland Community Center at 101 C St. for those affected by the fire.

3:08 p.m. Update – The base put out an alert saying that a fire was on the base and that all housing residents east of the East Geryanna in base housing need to evacuate right away and head toward the base gym.

The areas under evacuation warning and advisories are along Intanko Lane, Kapaka Lane/Hokan Lane, and Wichita Way in Wheatland, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies are going door to door.

FIRE EVACUATION WARNING: There is a fast moving grass fire north of Camp Far West Lake in Wheatland: Intanko Ln/Kapaka Ln/Wichita Wy. Zone Yub-E018 is an evacuation warning, with deputies on the ground doing door to door notifications; and Yub-E023 and E060 under advisory. pic.twitter.com/LDbT3icoXd — Yuba County Sheriff (@YubaSheriff) June 8, 2021

The fire is pushing toward Beale AFB and Waldo Junction.

