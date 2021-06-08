WHEATLAND (CBS13) – A fast-moving grass fire in Wheatland is prompting evacuations at Beale AFB.

3:26 p.m. Update – Cal Fire said the Intanko Fire is 300 acres in size. One building has been destroyed and multiple other structures are threatened.

Additionally, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said a temporary evacuation center was set up at the Wheatland Community Center at 101 C St. for those affected by the fire.

A temporary evacuation center for the Intanko Lane Fire has been set up at the Wheatland Community Center, 101 C Street, for affected residents. https://t.co/6TW0O8ZePk — Yuba County Sheriff (@YubaSheriff) June 8, 2021

3:08 p.m. Update – The base put out an alert saying that a fire was on the base and that all housing residents east of the East Geryanna in base housing need to evacuate right away and head toward the base gym.

The areas under evacuation warning and advisories are along Intanko Lane, Kapaka Lane/Hokan Lane, and Wichita Way in Wheatland, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies are going door to door.

FIRE EVACUATION WARNING: There is a fast moving grass fire north of Camp Far West Lake in Wheatland: Intanko Ln/Kapaka Ln/Wichita Wy. Zone Yub-E018 is an evacuation warning, with deputies on the ground doing door to door notifications; and Yub-E023 and E060 under advisory. pic.twitter.com/LDbT3icoXd — Yuba County Sheriff (@YubaSheriff) June 8, 2021

The fire is pushing toward Beale AFB and Waldo Junction.

This is a developing story.