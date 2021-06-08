Filed Under:Beale AFB, grassfire, Yuba County

WHEATLAND (CBS13) – A fast-moving grass fire in Wheatland is prompting evacuations at Beale AFB.

3:26 p.m. Update – Cal Fire said the Intanko Fire is 300 acres in size. One building has been destroyed and multiple other structures are threatened.

Additionally, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said a temporary evacuation center was set up at the Wheatland Community Center at 101 C St. for those affected by the fire.

3:08 p.m. Update – The base put out an alert saying that a fire was on the base and that all housing residents east of the East Geryanna in base housing need to evacuate right away and head toward the base gym.

The areas under evacuation warning and advisories are along Intanko Lane, Kapaka Lane/Hokan Lane, and Wichita Way in Wheatland, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies are going door to door.

The fire is pushing toward Beale AFB and Waldo Junction.

This is a developing story.