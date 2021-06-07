SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A true test of physical and mental strength is able to stand the test of the pandemic. The World’s Strongest Man competition is making a comeback in Sacramento June 15-20.

Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa told CBS13 they made plans for the popular competition months ago in the thick of the pandemic.

Officials had no idea that the outdoor competition would mark the first major event falling on the same day the state officially reopens.

“I’d like to be able to say we planned opening day to be on June 15, but it just worked out that way for us,” said Testa. “Obviously, we’ve got River Cats baseball and we’ve got Republic FC Soccer, so we’ve got some sporting events that do these types of things, but festivals and outdoor events are a big part of living in this region.”

And that’s pretty obvious considering tickets sold out within a couple of hours of going live. While they’re free, they had to be reserved ahead of time as they’re allowing limited spectators at the Old Sacramento Waterfront.

The World’s Strongest Man competition was strong enough to sell out. It comes just as officials cut the ribbon on the upgraded Safe Credit Union Convention Center, which is also set to start hosting big events starting Labor Day weekend.

“It shows you that we are coming back,” said Testa. “You know what we experienced over the last year and a half or so was temporary, as awful as it was, and there’s better days literally around the corner.”