We’re getting a welcome break this week from unseasonably hot weather.

Today’s high temperatures are expected to top out at 5-10 degrees cooler than they were on Sunday. The good news is that cooler winds are expected to continue later this week as periods of breezy onshore winds continue.

Temperatures will cool back into the low and mid 70`s Tuesday and
Wednesday.

A slight warm-up to high temperatures near 80 degrees possible
Thursday.

