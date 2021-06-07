WESTLEY (CBS13) – A teenager arrested in Stanislaus County is suspected of fatally shooting a woman overnight during an attempted carjacking and believed to be connected to a Stockton shooting that occurred less than an hour earlier, authorities said on Sunday.

Tierra Davis, 18, was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges related to the homicide and attempted carjacking.

At around 1 a.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired along the 7100 block of McCracken Road in Westley. Multiple callers reported the shooting.

“There was a lot of police here, ambulance, fire trucks,” said Cherri Booth, a hotel guest who called 9-1-1.

An adult woman was found shot at the scene and taken to the hospital where she later died, authorities said.

“I work in a hospital. Yes, I see dead people. But, to have it happen within so many feet, I just–I’m shocked,” Booth said.

Booth said, five to ten minutes later, after she heard the shots, the victim’s adult son came out of their hotel room only to find his mother.

“I started crying because he was just screaming at the top of his lungs over his mom,” Booth said.

Witnesses provided investigators with a suspect description, which led them to identify Davis. Deputies located her and Davis surrendered after a brief foot chase.

“That girl went flying, the suspect, this way and the lady was down on the far part of the parking lot bleeding,” Booth said at the scene.

A semi-automatic firearm was found near Davis when she was arrested.

Joe Silva, a spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department, confirmed they are investigating whether or not the woman arrested was the same suspect who allegedly carjacked and shot a man multiple times just after midnight before the Westley shooting.

Stockton police arrived at around 12:22 a.m. to the area of South Center Street and West First Street following reports of a person shot. A 33-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, around the time of the fatal shooting, there was an accident on Interstate 5. It was believed that the car involved in that accident was related to the carjacking in Stockton.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said that it isn’t uncommon to have this suspicion in the investigation.

“If the incident did occur in Stockton originally, there was a carjacking that she was related to, it wouldn’t be uncommon for someone to take a freeway to get out of that area. And I-5 is a major thoroughfare through our area,” Sgt. Erich Layton, of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s a tragedy off of the highway. Something that breaks the hearts of those who this woman never met.

“She’s only 18 years old. She’s thrown her life away and taking another one with her,” Booth said. “I pray for them. I hope that they get justice.”

The identity of the woman killed still hasn’t been released by the county coroner’s office.