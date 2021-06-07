Crash Blocks Lanes Of Highway 50 In SacramentoA box truck has rolled over onto its side on Highway 50 in Sacramento and is blocking lanes of traffic.

15 minutes ago

Devil May Care Ice CreamWe're in Sacramento at Devil May Care Ice Cream and see what flavors they for you to enjoy!

21 minutes ago

Man Suspected Of Arson Arrested After Police Standoff In StocktonA suspect armed with a knife was arrested for arson after allegedly lighting the rooftop of an unoccupied building on fire, the Stockton Police Department said on Sunday.

25 minutes ago

1 Person Arrested In Connection With Shots Fired At CHP Vehicle In LodiCHP officers, along with deputies from the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office, searched the area and eventually arrested John Chumley at a home on 17 N. Houston Lane in Lodi. They say his vehicle was parked in the driveway at the home at the time.

33 minutes ago

Doubling Down with the DerricosHaving kids is tough. Having twins or triplets is also tough. But can you imagine having 14 kids? We're with the parents of these 14 kids: The Derricos! They give us a sneak peek of their show, "Doubling Down with the Derricos" and how they're entering the second season with TLC.

35 minutes ago