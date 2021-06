Question of the DayToday's QOTD: What family recipe do you need to teach your kids?

1 hour ago

Life Jacket DriveLori Wallace is in Folsom where the local realty is having a Life Jacket Drive. See how you can help to support a great cause!

1 hour ago

Birdies For Burns Golf TournamentWe are in Lincoln for the Birdies For Burns Golf Tournament! See how you can participate for a great cause.

1 hour ago

Slapping you with ScienceCody is Slapping you with Science! Check out these interesting Science stories! SCIENCE!!

1 hour ago

Scarlata Farms CellarWe're back in Tracy at Scarlata Farms Cellar and this time they're showing us how to make Thai Cabbage Salad!

2 hours ago