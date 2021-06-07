SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man wanted on a felony arrest warrant has been taken into custody following a manhunt in the Arden Arcade area.
Police set up a perimeter in the area of Blumfield Drive and Arden Way Monday afternoon after the suspect allegedly ran from a vehicle stop, police say.
Police initially stopped the man because he was identified as having a warrant out for his arrest.
A police helicopter was also over the area, assisting officers in their search.