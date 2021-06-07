Filed Under:Arden Arcade, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man wanted on a felony arrest warrant has been taken into custody following a manhunt in the Arden Arcade area.

Police set up a perimeter in the area of Blumfield Drive and Arden Way Monday afternoon after the suspect allegedly ran from a vehicle stop, police say.

READ MORE: Cooler Temperatures Expected To Continue

Police initially stopped the man because he was identified as having a warrant out for his arrest.

READ MORE: Victim Of Stanislaus County Attempted Carjacking Identified As Elizabeth Mann Of Tracy

A police helicopter was also over the area, assisting officers in their search.

MORE NEWS: California Militia Plotted Planned For 'War' Against Police

 