SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man wanted on a felony arrest warrant has been taken into custody following a manhunt in the Arden Arcade area.

Police set up a perimeter in the area of Blumfield Drive and Arden Way Monday afternoon after the suspect allegedly ran from a vehicle stop, police say.

Police initially stopped the man because he was identified as having a warrant out for his arrest.

A police helicopter was also over the area, assisting officers in their search.