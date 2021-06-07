DAVIS (CBS13) – Two women were arrested in Davis over the weekend after officers allegedly found stolen items, drugs, and numerous EDD debit cards belonging to other people in their vehicle.

On Sunday at 6:15 p.m., a Davis police officer stopped a Honda Accord on Second Street. The officer walked up to the car and said he noticed methamphetamine in plain view. According to a Davis Police Department statement, officers were able to conduct a search of the vehicle because one of the suspects was on searchable probation.

During the search, officers reportedly found a stolen 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, more than 90 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, evidence of drug sales, stolen mail, United States Postal Service mailbox keys, identification and credit/debit information, and California EDD debit cards belonging to over 60 different people from four counties.

The suspects have been identified as 43-year-old Deborah Benegar from Fairfield and 25-year-old Rheanna Gomez from Davis. Both women arrested and booked into the Yolo County Jail on numerous criminal charges.