SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An ambulance and a box truck were involved in a crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento that led to very slow traffic flow in both directions Monday morning.
The crash happened on westbound Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard. A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson tells CBS13 that an ambulance was also involved in the crash. They say they don’t know if there was a patient inside the ambulance at the time.READ MORE: 1 Person Arrested After CHP Vehicle Hit With Gunfire In Lodi
A total of five people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic is once again flowing in both directions.READ MORE: Pride Flag At Midtown Sacramento Church Taken Down, Torched
MORE NEWS: ‘Don't Think I've Ever Been This Happy Before’: Lodi Celebrates First Ever Pride Festival
Truck in major accident on 50 near 45th. Yet another @CaltransHQ pic.twitter.com/5FSpLi0jc3
— Steven Maviglio (@stevenmaviglio) June 7, 2021