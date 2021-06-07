LODI (CBS13) – One person has been arrested after a CHP vehicle was hit with gunfire on Sunday night.

The shooting reportedly happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday. A CHP officer tells CBS13 that the vehicle was driving through the area when their vehicle was hit by gunfire. The officer was not serving a search warrant at the time, Fortunately, the officer inside the vehicle was not injured, according to a statement from the CHP. The vehicle, however, was hit by an unknown number of bullets.

CHP officers, along with deputies from the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office, searched the area and eventually arrested John Chumley at a home on 17 N. Houston Lane. They say his vehicle was parked in the driveway at the home at the time.

CHP’s Valley Division is reportedly handling Chumley’s arrest. They have not detailed the charges against Chumley.

There was a heavy police presence in and around a home near the reported site of the shooting.

This is a developing story.