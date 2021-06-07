LODI (CBS13) – One person has been arrested after a CHP vehicle was hit with gunfire on Sunday night.
The shooting reportedly happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday. A CHP officer tells CBS13 that the vehicle was driving through the area when their vehicle was hit by gunfire. The officer was not serving a search warrant at the time, Fortunately, the officer inside the vehicle was not injured, according to a statement from the CHP. The vehicle, however, was hit by an unknown number of bullets.READ MORE: Crash Cleared, Lanes Of Highway 50 Back Open Near 39th Street In Sacramento
CHP officers, along with deputies from the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office, searched the area and eventually arrested John Chumley at a home on 17 N. Houston Lane. They say his vehicle was parked in the driveway at the home at the time.READ MORE: Pride Flag At Midtown Sacramento Church Taken Down, Torched
CHP’s Valley Division is reportedly handling Chumley’s arrest. They have not detailed the charges against Chumley.
There was a heavy police presence in and around a home near the reported site of the shooting.MORE NEWS: ‘Don't Think I've Ever Been This Happy Before’: Lodi Celebrates First Ever Pride Festival
This is a developing story.