LODI (CBS13) – A Lodi man has been arrested after a California Highway Patrol vehicle was hit with gunfire on Sunday night.

John Chumley, 61, is facing felony weapons charges and is in the San Joaquin County Jail, held without bail.

The shooting reportedly happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday. A CHP officer tells CBS13 that the patrol vehicle was driving through the area when it was hit by gunfire.

Those who live and work in the area say they were shocked to see the damage left behind from the barrage of bullets that hit this neighborhood. Bullets could be seen shot through metal fences and into garage doors.

“I would never have guessed this would happen,” said Janay Marontate, the owner of Kitchen Witch Gourmet down the street.

The area is a mix of industrial and residential buildings. The home where neighbors say Chumley lives is the only one on the block.

“What really surprised me was who was shooting the gun,” said Marontate, who heard the late-night gunfire. “I would never have thought that it was John.”

The CHP says her longtime neighbor fired gunshots out of his home on Houston Lane. Scanner reports say 30 shots were fired at the CHP cruiser.

It’s not clear if the shooter intentionally fired at the officer, but Marontate says she is mystified at what would motivate the man she calls a nice and friendly neighbor to open fire.

“He’s kind of a tech guy, maybe in the alarm business, semi-retired. I just, yeah, you just never know until you know,” she said.

CHP officers, along with deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, searched the area and eventually arrested Chumley at his home. They say his vehicle was parked in the driveway at the home at the time.

Fortunately, the officer inside the vehicle was not injured, according to a statement from the CHP. The vehicle, however, was hit by multiple bullets.