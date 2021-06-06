SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Parishioners at a Sacramento church came together on Sunday after their rainbow flag was taken down and torched. Police are investigating whether this could be a hate crime.

Trinity Cathedral in Midtown has been left wondering who would do this? The act happened during Pride Month.

“We found the fragments just a half block down,” Reverend Matthew Woodward said.

Burnt pieces of the church’s rainbow flag discovered after someone took it down, then set fire to it around the corner.

“It was a distressing moment seeing that because it’s a sign of love,” the reverend said.

Reverend Woodward spoke about the act in his sermon. The church displays the flag to show solidarity with its gay and transgender members.

“Our church affirms the place of gay people in the community,” Reverend Woodward said. “I’m gay myself.”

Reverend Woodward says he would like to speak to the person who chose to destroy a symbol of love.

“I just feel for them because if you want to do this, that probably means there is some real unhappiness in your heart,” he said.

The church did file a police report. The reverend said police are still looking for a suspect to determine if in fact the act of vandalism could be charged as a hate crime