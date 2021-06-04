SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man who was shot on Sunday night in South Sacramento has been identified as 76-year-old Juan Salcedo of Sacramento.

Salcedo was shot at least once at 5155 Scarborough Way, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. The call went out just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, Salcedo still alive, so they began life-saving measures on him until paramedics could take over. But he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives believe the suspect in the shooting left the scene before officers arrived. No description of the suspect is available.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the police at (916) 808-5471.