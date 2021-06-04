SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The state of California held its first drawing Friday in the state’s vaccine incentive lottery.

Fifteen people who received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine were picked to win $50,000 each in today’s drawing. No names were announced, but they were identified by a number and county they live in.

Unfortunately, none of the locations of the winners were in our region of Northern California.

The next drawing will happen next Friday. At that time, another 15 people will again be picked to win prizes of $50,000.

Then on June 15, the governor will choose the winners for the big prize: 10 people will get $1.5 million each.

To be eligible to win, you must be:

A current California resident

Aged 12 and older

The recipient of at least the first dose of your COVID-19 vaccine.

For the full list of prizes and details about the contest, click here.

Winners will be contacted by the state by phone and have 96 hours to respond.

The money for the prizes comes from the state’s disaster response plan, which will then be reimbursed by federal relief money.

Since Gov. Newsom announced the program, declining vaccination rates have picked back up again, he said.