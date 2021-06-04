Question of the DayHere's today's QOTD: If you had a farm, what would you grow?

13 hours ago

Lodi Outdoor MarketLori Wallace is at the Lodi Outdoor Market where they have great items you can use!

13 hours ago

WikiWho?Check out today's WikiWho? Is it Courtney, Courtney or Courtney?

13 hours ago

Johnnie's Jams Featuring Jonathan MerisTina Macuha is off and Courtney has anchor duties, so Director Jonathan Meris was called up to give you Johnnie's Jams! See what 80's throwback songs he plays, one of which reminds him of his Auntie Pam!

13 hours ago

Fairfield Farmer's MarketThey'rrrrrrre baaack! The Fairfield Farmer's Market is back for you and it's a great way to support local farmers while getting fresh fruits and veggies!

13 hours ago