SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Newsom will draw the first winners in “Vax for the Win”, the state’s vaccine lottery program, on Friday morning.

At 10 a.m., there will be 15 winners announced who will each win $50,000. Then on June 11, there will be another 15 winners for $50,000, then on June 15, there will be 10 winners who will split a $15 million grand prize.

To be eligible to win, you must be:

A current California resident

Aged 12 and older

The recipient of at least the first dose of your COVID-19 vaccine.

For the full list of prizes and details about the contest, click here.

Winners will be contacted by the state by phone and have 96 hours to respond.

The money for the prizes will come from the state’s disaster response plan, which will then be reimbursed by federal relief money.